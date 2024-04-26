Emmerdale: Marlon needs to leave Rhona in Gus sentencing aftermath, fans beg

Yesterday evening in Emmerdale (Thursday, April 25), Marlon and Rhona struggled to see eye to eye over Gus’ recent sentencing.

This tension actually ended up impacting Leo, seeing him refuse to get off the school bus out of fear.

Emmerdale fans have now demanded that Marlon leaves Rhona over her recent behaviour.

Marlon tried to reassure Leo (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marlon tried to clear up Rhona’s mess

In court, Rhona recently went against her agreement she made with Gus and instead told the judge her true feelings regarding the embryo theft.

This fresh statement saw Gus be sentenced to eight years in prison, with Marlon livid with Rhona for failing to consult him.

Last night, Rhona started yelling on the phone to the dentist as the whole Gus situation got to her. Leo was affected by his mum’s behaviour, later refusing to get off the school bus.

Marlon then spoke to Leo and apologised for his and Rhona’s rowing. He then told him that he loved Rhona and loved him so he needn’t worry.

However, Marlon then made it clear to Rhona that he only said this to calm Leo down.

Rhona hasn’t been thinking about Marlon’s feelings (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call for Marlon and Rhona divorce

With Rhona making all of the decisions relating to Gus and Ivy, Marlon’s been left feeling frustrated. Now, fans reckon Marlon deserves better, calling for him to end his marriage and move on.

One fan commented: “It’s Rhona’s way or the highway – Marlon should do one.”

Another person said: “Yes Marlon!! Let her know she’s selfish… now get Rhona out of Emmerdale, she’s boring as [bleep] and just a nightmare to watch now.”

A third viewer added: “Here we go, divorce again. How many times is that now for each of them?”

A fourth fan added: “Divorce incoming – Marlon and Rhona. Billy and Dawn.”

The couple are facing a ‘massive explosion point’ (Credit: ITV)

Are Marlon and Rhona heading for Splitsville?

Recently, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Zoe Henry revealed that the court aftermath will see Rhona and Marlon’s marriage suffer.

Zoe Henry shared: “They’ve been through a lot already but it’s not pretty. The fallout from the stuff in court is pretty shocking.

“There was a point after the court case where we were reading stuff going ‘ah, I don’t think we’re gonna survive this.”

With the court drama being ‘a massive explosion point,’ Zoe admitted that Rhona and Marlon are ‘working on’ getting through this tough time. Can they save their marriage?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

