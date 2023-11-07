Recently in Emmerdale, Sam told Lydia that he had kidnapped Craig and then had beat him up with the help of Cain.

Sam had believed that he was the one to kill Craig but later discovered that Craig died of other injuries.

Emmerdale fans are now furious after seeing Lydia turn her back on Sam.

Lydia ended things with Sam (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia turned her back on Sam

Viewers would have seen in the recent flashback scenes, Cain and Sam kidnapped Craig for the rape of Lydia.

Whilst they decided to let him go, Sam soon had second thoughts and beat Craig up.

Lydia was furious that Sam had attacked Craig, with Sam wanting to go and hand himself in to the police for the death of him.

Last night (Monday, November 6), Lydia found out that Craig had actually died after being kicked by a horse.

However, she still couldn’t look at Sam following his confession and decided to break up with him.

All Sam wanted to do was protect his wife (Credit: ITV)

Fans furious as Lydia turns from ‘victim to villain’

Emmerdale fans have been left furious over the soap’s current portrayal of Lydia. They’ve noted that she’s turned from being ‘victim to villain.’

They aren’t happy with the way Lydia is acting towards Sam when he was just trying to protect her.

One fan complained: “As much as I love Emmerdale, this entire Lydia storyline has become an utter farce. Having her become so righteous towards Sam, and having Craig be killed by a horse. The issue of rape hasn’t been handled properly at all!”

Another fan said: “Why do soaps do this? Make the victim the villain! My sympathy for Lydia has gone. Her trauma with Craig has now become her trauma from having support from her family. They may be wronguns but they’re there for her [bleep].”

A third viewer questioned: “Why are the writers making Lydia unlikeable? Lydia’s storyline is so important. Lydia, I am disappointed in her character, not standing by her husband Sam. She isn’t living by the Dingle Code.”

A final person commented: “The way they’re playing this Lydia story & Craig’s death is beyond ridiculous.”

Lydia moves out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Lydia forgive Sam?

Now that Lydia has ended things with Sam, things get even worse when she decides to move out and stay at Home Farm tonight (Tuesday, November 7).

But, will she be able to forgive Sam? Or, are Sam and Lydia over for good?

