Emmerdale: Gus needs to be punished for embryo fraud, fans beg

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, April 11), Rhona’s trial got underway as she let her rage over Gus get the better of her.

Gus relished in watching Rhona lose her composure, smirking as he watched her crumble.

Emmerdale fans are siding with Rhona after these scenes though and want Gus to suffer the consequences of his actions.

Rhona took to the stand (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona’s trial

Rhona went to court last night as her trial started over the kidnapping of baby Ivy.

Gus admitted to taking Rhona’s embryos without her consent but still painted her as the one in the wrong.

Vanessa was a witness for the prosecution and ended up making matters worse for Rhona. However, Marlon’s statement helped her case.

Losing composure though after her past drug addiction was brought up, Rhona started losing her cool. Gus then smirked as he watched Rhona struggle under pressure.

The trial was then adjourned so that Rhona could reflect on the situation and calm down.

Fans have no sympathy for Gus (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans defend Rhona and want Gus punished

With Gus painting Rhona out to be the bad guy, fans of the soap have now taken to social media to demand that Gus suffers the consequences for stealing Rhona’s embryos.

One person said: “I hope Gus gets what’s coming to him. He’s a nasty piece of work.”

I hope Gus gets what's coming to him. He's a nasty piece of work #Emmerdale — JeanieThePixieNurse (@JeanieThePixie) April 11, 2024

Hope that smug gets wiped of Gus face 👊#emmerdale — ɀ𝒂𝒓𝒂 ᴡ𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒐𝒏 ♡ (@zaraw_x) April 11, 2024

I’m sorry but if the court case doesn’t end in Gus having his smug smile wiped off his face, I’m done #Emmerdale — Estella Joyce 🌟 (@LelJoyce) April 11, 2024

Another fan added: “Hope that smug smile gets wiped off Gus’ face.”

A third person finished: “I’m sorry but if the court case doesn’t end with Gus having his smug smile wiped off his face, I’m done.”

Will things go Gus’ way? (Credit: ITV)

How will the court case pan out?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, April 11), will see Rhona await to hear the jury’s decision.

But, what will become of Rhona? And, will Gus ever be punished for his fraudulent ways?

