Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Craig’s real killer after shock flashback scenes

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, October 30), Lydia interrogated the Dingle clan over the death of Craig.

Belle then told everyone her version of events for the night that Craig died.

Emmerdale fans have now ‘worked out’ Craig’s real killer after watching these shock flashback scenes.

Tom lashed out at Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle Dingle’s alibi

As Lydia questioned Belle, Belle told everyone where she was the night that Craig died.

She was at home, spending time with Tom before he shocked her by proposing to her.

Belle had then told Tom that it didn’t feel like the right time to get engaged, rejecting the ring.

However, Belle stopped her story there and didn’t tell her family the rest of the night’s events.

Tom had lashed out at her for rejecting his proposal, ending up pushing Belle into a table.

Belle then injured her head, making Tom direct his manipulative behaviour towards her in a bid to make her stay with him.

Fans think that Tom killed Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Craig’s real killer identity

Emmerdale fans have now ‘worked out’ the identity of Craig’s real killer after watching the shock flashback scenes.

They think that Tom killed Craig after directing his anger towards him following on from Belle rejecting his proposal.

One fan said: “It was Tom. He bumped into creepy Craig after shoving his Mrs and took his temper out on the reason she said no.”

It was Tom. He bumped into creepy Craig after shoving his Mrs and took his temper out on the reason she said no. #Emmerdale — Happy Sarah (@sarahinspalding) October 30, 2023

#Emmerdale did Tom kill Craig ? — Meeka Yammi (@lisa95644941) October 30, 2023

I’m calling it. Tom King has killed Craig! #emmerdale — LunaticLuiz20 (@LuizLunatic20) October 30, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer wondered: “Did Tom kill Craig?”

A third person predicted: “I’m calling it. Tom King has killed Craig!”

Who killed Craig? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Tom King kill Craig?

Tom’s proved that he has a temper on him and can easily lash out at people – even the people he loves.

And, Belle rejected his proposal as she didn’t feel like it was the right time so soon after Lydia’s rape.

But, could Tom have killed Craig after taking his anger out on him? Did he blame Craig for Belle rejecting his marriage proposal? Is Tom King Craig’s real killer?

