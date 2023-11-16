Emmerdale: Dawn’s short hair is a hit with fans as they say it suits her

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, November 15), Dawn was surprised by Gabby with a baby shower.

Tracy and Leyla turned up to celebrate the occasion whilst Clemmie bunked off school to get in on the fun activities.

Emmerdale fans have now been left stunned of Dawn’s major hair transformation.

Dawn had a small gathering at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dawn had a baby shower

Up at Home Farm last night, Gabby surprised Dawn with a baby shower ahead of the upcoming birth.

Leyla and Tracy attended the event alongside Clemmie who had secretly taken time off from school.

They all then gathered around as Dawn tasted different and terrible flavours of baby food.

However, when the women mentioned pregnancy cravings, Dawn ended up running out of the room.

She then explained that when she had Lucas, the only thing that she was cravings was drugs.

Gabby then told her that she’d come so far and had so much to look forward to this time around.

Fans can’t get over Dawn’s new look (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans love Dawn’s new hair do

During the baby shower scenes, Dawn sported a brand new hair do – she’d switched her usual pony tail and let her hair down. She’d also cut her hair to shoulder length – and fans think it really suits her!

One Emmerdale viewer took to X and wrote: “I like Dawn’s hair short.”

I like Dawn's hair short #Emmerdale — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 🦊 (@BallumsHouse) November 15, 2023

Love Dawn's hair like that #Emmerdale — Tara 🦝 (@tajm_x) November 15, 2023

Dawn looks so different with her hair down! #emmerdale — Maria McCann (@riacann) November 15, 2023

Another Emmerdale fan agreed and commented: “Love Dawn’s hair like that.”

A third person exclaimed: “Dawn looks so different with her hair down!”

Dawn worries when drugs are mentioned (Credit: ITV)

Will Dawn open up to Billy about her pregnancy fears?

Tonight (Thursday, November 16), Dawn attends an ante-natal class but panics when the use of drugs during labour is mentioned. But, will Dawn confide in Billy about her concerns?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

