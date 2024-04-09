Emmerdale boss Laura Shaw reveals 5 huge soap spoilers coming up including leukaemia diagnosis and a major accident

It’s already been a dramatic start to the year and the action shows no signs of stopping over in recent Emmerdale spoilers.

Soap producer Laura Shaw has now revealed five huge spoilers that fans can get ready to watch play out.

These include wedding bells, new-born baby sickness and a dramatic accident… Here’s a look at what’s in store!

Billy and Dawn’s world will be turned upside down (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Baby Evan diagnosed with leukaemia

Billy and Dawn had a rather happy birth which is unusual in soap world. However, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Laura Shaw revealed that baby Evan will soon receive a leukaemia diagnosis.

She explained: “We’ve got a big story coming up for Dawn and Billy.

“Evan almost out of nowhere is diagnosed with ALL – Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It is one of the most common childhood Leukemias with 650 children and young adults diagnosed with that every year in the UK. What we really want to just show with this story is just what a stress and strain it can put on a family with a long-term illness like that.

“We’ll see how this affects Billy and Dawn’s relationship. We’ll see how it affects the wider family and financial pressure as well.”

Rose enters back into Will’s life (Credit: ITV)

2. Someone from Will Taylor’s past turns up

Will and Kim are going strong but the arrival of Rose will test their relationship…

Laura teased: “We’ve got a new character joining the show called Rose, and she’s kind of mysterious, a bit of a free spirit, loves to party.

“She’s somebody from Will’s past.”

Laura then added: “She’s gonna be hitting our screens fairly soon, causing a real storm.” Christine Tremarco will be playing the role.

But, who is Rose? And, what does she want from Will? How will she fit into the dynamic of the Tate and Taylors?

Tom and Belle are set for a chaotic dinner party (Credit: ITV)

3. Tom and Belle set for format-breaking episode

Emmerdale love to switch things up with a change in the format on occasion, and another format-breaking episode is just around the corner as Tom and Belle have a dinner party with Marlon and Rhona.

Laura hinted: “We’ve seen how their wedding night ended with Belle in tears and since then we’ve seen how Tom started to manipulate and control her.”

Admitting that the researched storyline will continue over the next few months, Laura continued: “And I think the real-life stories that we’ve been given access to – what we’ve really learned from them is just how quickly these coercive control relationships can turn physical.

“So that’s what we’ll see happen next with these two. And through our storyline, we’ve been trying to find new and innovative ways to tell the story. We have a special episode coming up, where we kind of step a little bit away from our usual Emmerdale format and do things a little bit differently.

“So it’s a dinner party mainly focusing on Belle and Tom, and Marlon and Rhona – we’ll see what goes on in their relationships but through the special way we’ve done it is that we’ll see behind closed doors. I’ll leave you to work out what that might be!”

Emmerdale love to do big stunt storylines (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Two families rocked by big accident

Emmerdale love to air a bit of disaster on screen and another huge accident is on it’s way, with two families being thrown into the centre of the storyline.

Laura shared: “We’re going to see an accident happen that’s going to affect two big family groups, and we’ll see somebody in some very serious medical jeopardy.

“What I can tell you is repercussions from the accident will be very long-lasting and life-changing.” But, who will be affected and just what type of accident will occur?

Mandy and Paddy are preparing to tie the knot (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Mandy and Paddy’s wedding

Mandy and Paddy recent got engaged in fairy-tale like scenes and now they’re preparing to get wed. On the topic of their upcoming wedding, Laura teased: “Mandy and Paddy – obviously their love story has been brilliant watching that out on screen and we’ve recently seen them getting engaged in a little bit of a throwback to their original kind of Cinderella wedding.

“There are going to be wedding bells for them in the not-too-distant future.”

However, the ins and outs of the big day itself haven’t been finalised as of yet, so anything could be instore for the couple, with Laura adding: “I can’t really tell you anything more than that because we’re still planning it.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

