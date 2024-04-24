Emmerdale: Belle to contact police over break-in and rumble Tom’s lies, a new fan theory predicts

Yesterday in Emmerdale (Tuesday, April 23), Tom spoke to Belle about setting up the security cameras in the house and then gave her an update on the police investigation.

He told Belle that he’d been in touch with the police about the break-in but the process would take a long time.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Belle will see Tom’s true colours once she contacts the police herself.

Tom made out that he was in touch with the police (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom continued to lie to Belle

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that, not too long ago, Tom got angry after seeing that Belle was out socialising with her work mates.

He then returned home and trashed the place before making out to Belle that he’d left the window open by accident so that intruders were able to come in.

Belle was terrified after having her private space invaded, finally agreeing to get a dog as a security measure.

Tom told Belle that he’d contacted the police and that there had been a spate of burglaries in the area.

Last night, Tom told Belle that he was getting some security cameras fitted in their home. Belle was oblivious to the fact that Tom wanted to use these to spy on her.

Tom then lied that he’d followed things up with the police but they were still looking into the matter.

One fan thinks that Belle will find out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Belle to see Tom’s true colours?

With Tom insisting on being the one to speak to the police about the burglary, one fan of the show reckons that Belle will soon contact the police themselves.

She may then find out that Tom never reported it in the first place, with this exposing his lies.

Police are still investigating the break in but don't expect to hear anything any time soon… Wonder why 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 hope belle gets chance to talk to the police alone no tetchy tom there then finds it not even reported the crime #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/zZT90zOKml — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) April 23, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Police are still investigating the break in but don’t expect to hear anything any time soon… Wonder why. Hope Belle gets chance to talk to the police alone, no tetchy Tom there, then finds he’d not even reported the crime.”

Tom tries to set Vinny up with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

What’s not for Tom and Belle’s abuse storyline?

Coming up on Emmerdale, after finding out that Vinny’s a virgin, Tom tries to set him up on a date with Gabby.

However, he then enjoys flirting with Gabby himself just to get to Belle and make her jealous. Will Belle confront Tom over his behaviour?

