Emmerdale: Aaron has been destroyed by writers, fans complain

Ever since his return to Emmerdale, Aaron has been a very different person to the one viewers used to know and love before Liv’s death.

He’s been violent, has pushed everyone away from him, has been stealing cars and has become an extremely unlikeable character as a result.

Emmerdale fans have now even gone as far as to say that Aaron has been completely ruined by the soap writers.

Emmerdale: Aaron’s rather unpopular with other villagers

Since his return last year, Aaron’s done a great job at pushing everyone he once loved away from him.

He’s treated Chas like dirt, has got into violent clashes with Billy and has humiliated Ethan in front of Charles in the pub.

Currently, Aaron’s made an enemy out of Cain by stealing cars with the help of Mackenzie.

Last night (Monday, January 15), Aaron got really drunk and started making a show of himself in The Hide. It was a rather awkward watch.

He later tried to kiss Ethan but was humiliated when he rejected him and left him sitting alone outside.

Emmerdale fans livid over Aaron’s unlikeable transformation

Aaron’s not only unpopular with his fellow villagers, he’s also gone from being a fan favourite to a character that viewers can’t stand.

They are begging for something to happen to spark a change in Aaron, noting that he’s been destroyed.

One fan commented: “I think he’s just another example of the writers having no idea what they’re doing. It makes perfect sense for Aaron to behave the way he’s behaving. But the show isn’t exploring and linking it to mental problems. They’re showing him doing the same thing over and over again and implying that he just needs to grow up and stop complaining. There’s no nuance, depth, or anything.

“It’s a shame because Aaron’s mental problems have always been portrayed very well in the past. And the character was well written. But the show isn’t what it used to be.”

Another viewer added: “I’ve had enough of Aaron, the character has reached a dead end. Just the same old angry boy/man. There’s no road left. Time to ditch him along with the insufferable Marlon and Paddy.”

A final fan said: “The writers really seem to be floundering with his character at the moment – if you are going to write an angry, [bleep] character, there has to be some light visible through the cracks for the audience to continue to care.”

Can Aaron be redeemed?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Aaron and Cain have an altercation which leads to Aaron being pinned onto the floor by Cain.

But, is Aaron’s life in danger? Has Aaron’s behaviour tipped Cain over the edge?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

