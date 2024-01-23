EastEnders villain Dean Wicks has got his claws into Gina Knight. She’s convinced that everyone on Albert Square has got him wrong – that Linda’s lying about her rape, and that Dean’s a catch.

Uh-oh.

But though Dean was determined to go public with his romance with Gina, she wasn’t quite so keen.

Now it’s out in the open and the pair have gone public with a date. But when they were clocked by Amy Mitchell, she gave Gina something to think about by mentioning what happened between her mum, Roxy, and Dean.

So what went on between Dean and Roxy in EastEnders?

Here’s the lowdown.

Roxy and Dean fell in love (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Roxy and Dean in love

After Dean raped Linda, he started a romance with Roxy Mitchell. He was the perfect boyfriend – at first – and the pair moved in together and got engaged.

But things took a turn when their relationship grew toxic. Dean was controlling and not nearly as nice as he’d been when he was trying to seduce Roxy. He tried to keep Roxy in line – once he cut off a piece of hair, another time he burned her with straighteners – and things came to a head around Christmas Day in 2015, when he lashed out, throwing a plate at the wall and cutting Roxy’s face.

Dean burned Roxy with hair straighteners (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Not surprisingly, Roxy decided to call it a day.

She told Dean she didn’t love him any more – hadn’t done for a while in fact.

Unsurprisingly, Dean did NOT take it well.

He launched himself at Roxy and tried to force himself on her, making her realise – in horror – that everyone else had been right about him.

Luckily for Roxy, Shirley Carter – Dean’s mum – arrived, heard the struggle and interrupted her son before he could hurt Roxy any more than he already had.

Dean tried to rape Roxy after she called off their engagement (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Running for help

Terrified, Rox fled the flat and hid out in Albert Square, trying to make sense of what had happened.

When she bumped into Linda Carter, and her mum Elaine they immediately realised what had gone on. Of course, they knew exactly what Dean was capable of and took Roxy home to safety.

Meanwhile, back at the flat, Shirley was shocked by seeing her son’s true colours, and though initially she urged him to leave Walford, a confrontation between the pair led to her almost drowning him in the bath.

Roxy was devastated by Dean’s actions (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Wedding day drama

Dean got away, though, only to return on Mick and Linda’s wedding day – where he met L before Christmas 2023 when he pretended he was Mick texting her. Once more there was a confrontation between Dean and his mum.

When Shirley called the police, Dean dragged her into the lake. Mick jumped in to save his mum – and even saved Dean too.

Dean was arrested for attempting to rape Roxy, but was acquitted due to lack of evidence. His dad, Buster Briggs, paid him to stay away from Walford.

Will Gina and Dean’s relationship end the same way as Dean and Roxy’s did?

For Gina’s sake, we really hope not!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

