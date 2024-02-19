EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey worries for Denise as she spots signs of psychosis

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, February 19), Stacey fears that Denise’s mental health is declining as she spots signs of psychosis in her.

As Denise opens up to Stacey about her visions of Keanu, Stacey encourages her to go to the GP.

But, will Denise take Stacey’s advice and get some help in EastEnders spoilers?

Denise opens up to a supportive Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey looks out for Denise

Denise continues to experience hallucinations of Keanu, thinking that what she’s seeing is real.

After listening to Amy’s concerns, Stacey heads over to speak to Denise and check up on her.

Denise tries to pull the wool over Stacey’s eyes but it isn’t long before she reveals that she’s been seeing and hearing Keanu everywhere she goes.

Stacey then suggests that she sees a doctor, fearing that she might have psychosis. But, will Denise agree to get some professional help?

Linda agrees to take Johnny’s support (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Johnny wants to help Linda

Johnny struggles to come to terms with Linda’s revelation following the discovery that she killed Keanu.

Tonight, Johnny feels bad for not being around for Linda at the time when she needed him the most.

As Johnny promises to help Linda get back on track, Linda tells him that she’ll stop drinking. Can she stick to this promise?

George needs someone to vent to (Credit: BBC)

George reaches out to Cindy

Tensions are high after George and Gloria’s argument, but George doesn’t feel as though he can open up to Elaine.

Instead, he looks in another direction. He looks towards his ex – Cindy. George leaves Cindy a voicemail and tells her that he wishes he was with her right now.

But, will George get the chance to confide in Cindy? Or, will he regret leaving the voicemail?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.