EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki and Kathy make a plan as Sharon is questioned over new evidence

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight reveal that, as Sharon is questioned over new evidence in Keanu’s murder, ‘The Six’ make a plan.

Elsewhere, Phil reaches out to Denise as rumours spiral over his involvement in Keanu’s death, while Bernie prepares to break the bad news to mum Karen.

Meanwhile, George is shocked after another visit from mum Gloria.

Johnny tells the women that the police have uncovered new evidence against Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: ‘The Six’ plot as Sharon faces police interrogation

With Sharon having spent the night at the police station following her arrest, Johnny steps in to represent her. Sharon sticks to her story, but is shocked when the detectives offer new evidence in the case.

Later, Johnny gathers with the other women as they prepare for re-questioning. With Sharon still in police custody, Kathy and Suki make a new plan.

But what will they do next?

Suki and Kathy plot to cover their backs (Credit: BBC)

Phil reaches out to Denise as rumours spiral

With Sharon still in custody, Phil asks Zack if he can look after Albie. However, Zack refuses.

As the residents rally around bereaved Bernie, rumours continue to spiral. Phil speaks up in Sharon’s defence, leading Felix to question Phil’s motives.

As things get heated, Kat intervenes, giving Phil food for thought.

Later, he makes an offer to Denise after overhearing a conversation between her and Stacey.

It’s time for Bernie to break the news to her mum (Credit: BBC)

Bernie leaves Walford

Bernie leaves Walford to visit Karen in Spain and inform her of Keanu’s death.

Gloria claims to have changed her tune (Credit: BBC)

George has a visitor

George is shocked when he receives a call from the CPS informing them that Gloria has given them information about Eddie. Just then, she arrives at The Vic. She tells George that he should testify in full against Eddie.

However, George is angered to overhear a secretive phone call between Gloria and Eddie. It quickly becomes clear that she is unable to turn her back on him.

Furious, George orders his mum out of his life once and for all.

