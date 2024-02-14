EastEnders spoilers tonight: George finds out the whole truth about Eddie and Gloria

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight can reveal that George Knight is to discover the whole truth about what happened between Eddie, Gloria and the man his father is accused of murdering.

This comes after a series of shocking revelations for George. First, he discovered that his adoption came about through a process known as ‘baby farming’ – in which children are illegally sold to to couples by their biological parents.

More recently, he learned that adoptive dad Eddie has been accused of murdering a Black man. However, there’s more to come.

George demands answers from dad Eddie (Credit: BBC)

As George confronts Eddie, he learns the whole truth about his dad’s crime. What is Eddie hiding?

Meanwhile, as George and Eddie talk, Gloria begs Elaine for help. She implores Elaine to make George testify on his dad’s behalf.

Will Elaine agree to help George’s parents… or will she stand by her man?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

George demands to know the truth about his childhood and the man his dad killed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: George confronts Eddie

As this story continues, Gloria and Eddie arrive at The Vic. Settling down in the barroom, George insists on talking alone with his father.

During a painful conversation with his dad, George finally learns the truth about everything. The secret behind his childhood, Eddie’s racism and what really happened with the man he’s accused of murdering finally become clear.

What have Gloria and Eddie done? And how will George react when he learns the full truth about his upbringing?

Eddie tells George the truth about everything (Credit: BBC)

Gloria implores Elaine to help

Meanwhile, Gloria tries to explain herself to Elaine. As the pair talk, Gloria begs Elaine to help convince George to testify on Eddie’s behalf.

But will Elaine agree to help Eddie and Gloria?

