EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Yolande is assaulted by Pastor Clayton

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal devastation for Yolande when Pastor Clayton attacks her. It comes just after Patrick returns and starts to grow jealous of the pairs’ closeness. But will Yolande confide in her husband?

Meanwhile, George is struggling to cope and puts his life on the line underground boxing. Can Cindy help him?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Patrick returns

Yolande is throwing herself into the fundraising project when Patrick arrives home. He is stunned to hear of everything that has happened while he’s been away.

Meanwhile, Pastor Clayton watches their reunion with annoyance. It’s clear he’s irritated that Yolande’s attention has been diverted from him.

2. Patrick is jealous

Denise asks Yolande to keep her hospital stay a secret, but Patrick becomes suspicious they are keeping something from him. As he tries to get to the truth, he soon becomes aware Pastor Clayton knows more about his family than he does and Patrick grows jealous.

3. Yolande and Patrick row before the fundraiser

Yolande is stressed as the day of the charity event arrives. Pastor Clayton’s wife makes things worse by making nasty comments to her.

Patrick later catches Yolande and Pastor Clayton alone and isn’t happy. Yolande insists they are just picking up supplies, but it leads to a furious row with Patrick. She tells him not to bother coming to the fundraiser at all.

4. Yolande is assaulted

Before the fundraiser begins Yolande is alone when Pastor Clayton comes to find her. He sexually assaults her.

After his attack, Yolande heads to the laundrette to seek solace.

Sobbing, Yolande confides in Elaine what has happened. But will she tell Patrick and report Pastor Clayton to the police?

More EastEnders spoilers

5. George knocked out

George is in despair and, after a call from Eddie about Gloria, he heads to the underground boxing club. Phil stops him and expresses his concern.

But George won’t listen to reason when Phil urges him not to fight. George ends up getting knocked out, but will he be okay?

6. George spirals

George wakes up on Phil’s sofa the next day. He’s battered and bruised and when he returns home he makes out that he was jumped by thugs the night before.

George later tries to talk to Eddie again, but another knockback sends him spiralling. George storms off and Elaine decides not to intervene hoping if he blows off some steam he’ll be okay.

However Cindy is desperately worried and demands answers from Phil over where George is going. She and Phil then head to the boxing club to find George being denied entry.

Cindy takes George to the Boxing Den to talk. Will he open up to her?

7. Nadine drops a bombshell on Jay in EastEnders spoilers

Jay gets a voice note from Nadine asking to meet him urgently. He confides in Gina that he’s ignoring it, but she advises him to find out what she wants.

Jay then meets with Nadine who drops the bombshell she’s pregnant with his baby. He’s stunned and struggles to process the news.

Nadine lays into him for burying his head in the sand and reveals why she didn’t tell him sooner. As Gina advises Jay to tell his family quickly, Jay gets Callum, Billy and Honey together. How will they react?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.