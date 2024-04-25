EastEnders: Lauren and Zack to get together as Whitney prepares to exit soap, fans predict

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, April 24), saw Zack finally find out about Whitney’s illegal fostering of Britney.

This comes after Lauren begged Whitney to tell him about her secret or she’d do it for her. However, Britney was the one to ultimately do it.

EastEnders fans have now predicted a future romance for Lauren and Zack after this revelation.

Britney exposed Whit’s secret (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack found out the truth

Britney exposed Zack’s secret last night in a moment of anger. Britney had been walking to school with Lexi when she was approached by some bullies.

One bully, Lacey-Mae, started taking the mick out of her glasses and filmed a video of her online.

Giving Britney the day off school, Whitney then found out and decided to threaten Lacey-Mae.

Britney soon realised that Whit had been interfering and had made things worse. She then went home and told Zack that Whit wasn’t a nice person.

Unhappy with Whit’s actions, Britney then told Zack that Whitney had illegally fostered her. Lauren was also in the room as this huge bombshell was dropped.

Zack and Lauren kissed recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict future romance for Zack and Lauren

With tensions high between Zack and Whitney, fans have predicted that Zack may soon turn to Lauren for comfort.

Viewers may know that Zack tried to kiss Lauren whilst Whitney was staying at Bianca’s, with fans now predicting that a romance could soon develop.

One person said: “The writers really are pushing for Lauren & Zack to get together after Whitney leaves. I hope not – Lauren is better with Peter.”

Another person shared: “How long until they make Lauren and Zack an item?!”

A third fan added: “Whitney is one of my favourite characters and they’re ruining!! She’s leaving soon so [bleep] knows what they have in store for her. Why do I get the feeling she’s gonna run off with Britney and leave Zack to go off with Lauren?”

Will Zack and Lauren become an item? (Credit: BBC)

Will Zack leave Whitney for Lauren?

Zack and Lauren have been keeping their near kiss a secret from Whitney. However, tensions in Zack and Whitney’s relationship are on the rise.

But, with Whitney set to leave Walford soon, could Zack leave her and pursue a connection with Lauren instead?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

