EastEnders fans emotional as Anna Karen’s ‘On the Buses’ role is referenced during Aunt Sal’s funeral scenes

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, January 15), Aunt Sal’s funeral took place as the Mitchells gathered together to say their goodbyes.

However, before the actual funeral took place, a subtle reference was given to Aunt Sal actress Anna Karen’s career.

EastEnders fans have now taken to social media to share how emotional this touching tribute made them.

Aunt Sal died recently (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Aunt Sal’s funeral

The Mitchells recently received the news that Aunt Sal had sadly passed away. This news came almost two years after Anna Karen died in real-life after being killed in a house fire in February, 2022.

Last night, the Mitchells attended the funeral and also found themselves chatting to Aunt Sal’s other relatives – Harold and Stevie.

At the funeral, Sam had been talking to Aunt Sal’s husband, Harold, when she found out that Aunt Sal had left her some money – £100,000 to be exact.

Phil was in control of this money though and hadn’t told her about it. She had also found out from Alfie that Phil had slept with Emma.

Using the information to blackmail Phil, Sam demanded that the inheritance money was handed over to her.

Fans were quick to pick up on the reference (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fans praise soap for Anna Karen tribute

Before the funeral service, a reference was made to Anna’s role as Olive in ‘On the Buses’ as the Mitchells made a joke about getting to the funeral on the buses.

Anna’s role in ‘The Rag Trade’ was also referred to, making fans reminiscent of the star’s former roles.

One fan commented: “I loved EastEnders’ ‘On the Buses’ reference to Anna Karen. She’ll always be Olive to me.”

I loved #Eastenders 'On the buses' reference to Anna Karen. She'll always be Olive to me. — Suzanne J S (@chickenruby) January 15, 2024

#Eastenders Goodnight Aunt Sal! Last trip to the cemetery gates 💐

Lovely nod to Anna's most popular role tonight, "How are we going to get there, On The Buses?" pic.twitter.com/8oFgxDtkdW — 🌸Friendbear🌸 (@Friendbearx) January 15, 2024

Round of applause for the East Enders writers this evening. Aunt Sal's funeral… 'how else will we get there, On the Buses?' A lovely tribute.#eastenders #comedy @YesterdaysBrit1 — Dai Hatsu : Leave me alone. I know what I'm doing. (@Dai_Hatsu1) January 15, 2024

Another person added: “Goodnight Aunt Sal! Last trip to the cemetery gates! Lovely nod to Anna’s most popular role tonight, ‘How are we going to get there, on the buses?’

A third viewer ended: “Round of applause for the EastEnders writers this evening. Aunt Sal’s funeral… ‘how else will we get there, on the buses?’ A lovely tribute.”

Sam’s blackmailed Phil – but now what? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The aftermath of Aunt Sal’s funeral

Sam has now blackmailed Phil for the inheritance money but Phil reckons that Sam owes him much more than that.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 17), at Phil and Kat’s joint birthday party, Phil agrees to give Sam what she wants.

However, Sam enjoys exposing Phil by taking to the mic and revealing that he slept with Emma. But, how will Kat react?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Anna Karen in ‘On the Buses?’ Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!