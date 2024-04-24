EastEnders: Eurovision star Olly Alexander to make surprise cameo in soap

EastEnders will welcome a pop superstar Olly Alexander to the Square this spring. Eurovision hopeful Olly is going to make a guest appearance on the show!

In the story, Olly will make a quick stop-off at The Queen Vic. He has been at a rehearsal nearby. This will be the pop star’s first ever appearance in EastEnders.

Olly pops in at the pub to say hello to his old friend Johnny Carter. He is given a very warm welcome from the residents of Walford . They are all desperate to wish him luck in Eurovision!

Olly comes to The Vic to catch up with old friend Johnny Carter (Credit: BBC)

Popping the question!

With excitement in the air, one Albert Square resident decides the time is right to propose. But who’s asking the big question and what will the answer be?

“I’m thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK,” said Olly. “I’m so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew. I wanted to surprise my mum as it’s her favourite show but I guess the cat is out of the bag now, she’s gonna love it!”

“When we discovered that Olly Alexander was a huge fan of the show and an opportunity arose in one of our stories, it was the perfect moment for us to invite him to Albert Square,” said executive producer Chris Clenshaw. “We hope the audience enjoy Olly’s special guest-appearance as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having him in Walford.”

But will Olly’s appearance in Eurovision be as much of a hit as his cameo in EastEnders is going to be? We’ll have to wait and see!

