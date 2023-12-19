EastEnders: Alfie cufflink twist has ruined fan theories over Christmas death

Fans of EastEnders have had their theories blown apart by the arrival of a box of cufflinks on the square last night (Monday, December 18). This came as Alfie Moon and Billy Mitchell hatched a moneymaking scheme which involved selling the jewellery on the market.

Eagle-eyed fans will know that a pair of cufflinks have become central to this year’s murder mystery – after a flash-forward revealed that one Walford male will be killed on Christmas Day.

The cufflinks have arrived (Credit: BBC)

Although the identity of the victim remains unknown, the show did reveal that he will be wearing a pair of the distinctive cufflinks.

Last night’s episode of the soap saw Alfie arrive on the market with a case of cufflinks. As he and Billy set about selling them, a number of fan theories were thrown into doubt.

Alfie and Billy have thrown the whole murder mystery into chaos (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans left guessing at Alfie’s cufflink scheme

As last night’s episode aired, fans shared their reaction to the sudden appearance of the cufflinks. And many were confounded by what this meant for their fan theories.

“So much for follow the cufflinks,” wrote one fan.

“That was sneaky, EastEnders conveniently having Billy and Alfie sell the same pair of cufflinks,” said another.

Phil already has his cufflinks (Credit: BBC)

“Watching EastEnders on catch up. You [bleep]! Alfie selling cufflinks has completely blown apart this story. The dead body could be anyone now!! EastEnders is pure genius at the moment,” wrote a third.

“OMG. The cufflinks! Anyone on the whole square could have them now. Multiple anyones even! All thanks to Alfie Moon of course. Well played EastEnders, well played,” said a fourth.

But who will end up buying the fateful cufflinks… shortly before being murdered on Christmas?

Billy and Alfie’s scheme continues (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tomorrow: Alfie’s cufflink scheme continues

This subplot continues in tomorrow’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, December 20), as Billy and Alfie find massive success in the cufflink sales. But do they have a shock in store?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

