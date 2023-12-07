Danny Miller deletes social media account after addressing fat-shaming trolls

Emmerdale star Danny Miller recently returned back to the Dales as Aaron Dingle in a surprise comeback for the character.

However, away from screen, Danny has had to deal with trolling online which he has now addressed.

He has now spoken back to the online haters before taking further actions and deleting his X account.

Aaron made a comeback (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller returned to Emmerdale

In Super Soap Week, Emmerdale viewers were stunned when they realised that Cain and Caleb had Aaron tied up in a barn.

He’d been in trouble with some gangsters in Italy, with the brothers heading out on a secret mission to protect him.

Aaron had stolen a large amount of cash, with his anger bursting out as he tried to escape .

After this ordeal, Aaron’s been burning bridges with all of his loved ones and has even threatened poor Vinny.

The Aaron that viewers knew and loved before Liv’s death has now well and truly gone, making many fans share their dislike of the character online.

However, this has now unfortunately extended to online trolling over Danny Miller himself in a more personal attack on the actor.

Danny has said goodbye to X (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller deletes his X social media account after trolling

Trolls have recently commented on Danny’s appearance, fat-shaming him on the platform X.

Hitting back at trolls who commented on his weight, Danny wrote: “Say what you want about Aaron. He’s fictional, I play what I’m told to play. But please don’t think commenting about ‘Danny’ being ‘fat’ or ‘chubby’ will EVER bother me.

“I’m sat eating a greasy kebab AND a pizza, laughing at you whilst gulping a FULL FAT COKE, you [bleep].”

He then decided that enough was enough, deleting his X account altogether to put an end to the abuse on the platform.

The Emmerdale actor’s Instagram account, however, is still activated; 708k accounts follow his page.

