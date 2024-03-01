Coronation Street: Tracy failing to acknowledge seriousness of affair is wrong, fans slam

Last night on Coronation Street (Thursday, February 29), Tracy sat down and told Amy that she and her dad had broken up.

She revealed to a stunned Amy and Ken that she had been having a little fling with Tommy Orpington.

Now, fans have blasted Tracy for breaking Steve’s heart and not feeling any remorse.

Tracy ditched Steve (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy and Tommy’s affair

When Steve headed off to France to visit his daughter, Emma, Tracy got it on with former footballer turned decorator Tommy Orpington.

When Steve returned home, he tried his best to woo Tracy over but she was only interested in Tommy.

Eventually, the truth came out when Tim caught Tracy sleeping with someone through her bedroom window.

With Sally figuring out that the guy in Tracy’s bed was Tommy, Steve was livid.

Last night, Tracy then explained to Amy and Ken that she’d been cheating on Steve and was leaving him.

Ken then told Tracy that she must leave the house instead of Steve as she was the one who had an affair. Tracy didn’t even seem bothered about what she’d done.

Tracy washed her hands of Steve (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast Tracy for treatment of Steve

With Tracy being willing to throw her marriage to Steve away without feeling any guilt, fans have taken to social media to condemn the character.

One Coronation Street fan wrote: “The way Tracy just came out with her fling.”

Another fan questioned: “Is that really how to communicate to your child you’re leaving their dad?”

A third person complained: “I don’t get why that’s happening either. They’ve written it from her feeling a bit guilty to just basically blaming Steve, who continues to act like a 7 year old.”

A fourth Corrie viewer shared: “Tracy is really irritating with the “sorry babe.””

Is it really over? (Credit: ITV)

Is this really the end for Tracy and Steve?

Tracy and Steve have gone from wanting to renew their marriage vows to ending their marriage completely.

But, will Tracy realise how serious her affair is? Will she ever come crawling back to Steve? And, will he let her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

