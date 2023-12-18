Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy breaks into the Platts’

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, December 18), Daisy’s desperate to get hold of Stephen’s passwords and breaks into the Platts.

As she rummages around for Stephen’s journal, she hopes that Jenny can take her fair share of Stephen’s cash.

But, will Daisy manage to find what she needs without getting caught in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy wants to find Stephen’s journal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy tries to find Stephen’s passwords

With Audrey not handing over Stephen’s journal, Daisy tells Jenny that she deserves some of Stephen’s money after everything he put her through.

With that money, Jenny could buy back the pub and get back what’s rightfully hers.

In the Bistro, Daisy realises that all of the Platts are there and decides to seize the opportunity and break into their house.

Stealing David’s keys, Daisy enters the house and searches for Stephen’s journal. However, she’s forced to hide when Audrey turns up. But, will she catch Daisy out?

Sam and Lily try to restore the peace (Credit: ITV)

Lily forms a plan

Sam and Lily try to restore the peace in the family by introducing a ‘nice box.’ They suggest writing down nice things about each other and putting them in a box.

Audrey can then read them out to everyone. But, will this system be abused?

Peter opens up to his mate (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter confides in Tim

Peter gets a letter from the hospital and ignores it before admitting to Tim that he can’t stop thinking about Stephen’s death.

Tim then tries to distract Peter and tells him to think about the good things in life, whilst in the hot tub.

Peter worries that this might be too much of a challenge. But, can he look on the bright side?

Peter’s let down again (Credit: ITV)

Carla puts the factory before Peter

Peter confides in Tim that his relationship with Carla might be over as she cares more about the factory than him.

As Tim tells Peter to keep going with the relationship and attempt to save it, Peter’s pleased when Carla arranges a date night for them both.

However, Carla soon cancels their plans when the factory alarm goes off. But, is this the confirmation that Peter needs?

Debbie learns of Ryan’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Debbie gets a shock

Debbie’s stunned when she finds out that Crystal and Ryan are moving to Glasgow together. But, will Ryan actually leave Weatherfield behind?

Ed needs to clear his debt (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ed makes a bet

After Sarge gives Ed some Christmas dinner money, he bets the money on a horse to try to pay off his debt. But, will he win big?

