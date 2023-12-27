Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla’s nephew turns up

Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal Carla gets a surprise visitor when a nephew she didn’t even know about turns up at her flat! But will she let him stay?

Meanwhile, the truth about the burglary is out, but will Ed come clean about his gambling? Also, Paul gets cramps, but can his new PA help?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Is Bobby just what Carla needs? (Credit: ITV)

Bobby arrives

Carla tells Roy what has happened with Peter and Roy is worried about her. But she professes she’s fine and decides to work from home to keep away from the gossip. As she rushes off, she almost knocks a lad over called Bobby on the factory steps.

Bobby then turns up at the Street Cars flat. Carla, expecting a pizza delivery, buzzes him up.

She’s shocked when he doesn’t have a pizza, but instead tells her he is Rob Donovan’s son. Carla is completely thrown, not even knowing Rob had a son.

Bobby gives Carla a sob story, but before she can fall for it, Rob phones from prison. He explains to Carla what’s really going on. Carla then says Bobby can stay for a few weeks, but must play by her rules.

Bobby’s thrilled, but has Carla bitten off more than she can chew?

Michael and Dee-Dee are confused by what’s really happened (Credit: ITV)

Ed caught out in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

Craig gives the Baileys the news they haven’t been able to find the burglar. Ed hides his guilt.

Meanwhile, Joel tries to help and puts in a good word for Ed with a wealthy client looking for a builder.

When Sean and Izzy give Michael a Wendy house that they clubbed together for and bought from a pawn shop, Michael is touched. He’s also surprised when he realises it’s the exact one that was stolen.

He reports it to Craig who promises to look into it. And it’s not long before the truth comes out…

Paul meets Moses

Paul is suffering from back pain and he tells Gemma and Billy it’s a struggle.

His PA Jim isn’t able to get to him, so new PA Moses takes over. Paul is disappointed.

However, Moses proves to be very valuable when he massages Paul’s back and gets rid of the pain.

Cassie was responsible, but blames Abi (Credit: ITV)

Cassie sets Abi up in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

Kevin and Abi are horrified to find a huge scratch on a Porsche’s car panel. Meanwhile, Roy also spots the car and realises it belongs to a customer and Cassie took it without consent when she drove him the other day.

Cassie continues to meddle, however, and tells Kevin Abi may be drinking again and scratched the car when drunk.

Will Kevin believe her lies? Or will Roy reveal the truth?

Stu knows he’s made a huge mistake (Credit: ITV)

Eliza withdraws

Finding it hard since her dad left without contact, Eliza refuses to engage. She puts her headphones in and won’t talk to anyone.

Realising the mistake he’s made, Stu calls Dom and begs him to come home. He leaves a message saying Eliza is terribly upset and Dom needs to come back as Stu was wrong. Will Dom return?

