Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla grows suspicious as Peter relapses?

Our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (November 6) reveal that, as Carla faces pressure at work, she starts to worry that Peter may have relapsed. But has Peter sunk back into the bottle?

Elsewhere, Dylan and Mason plan a party at the still shutdown Rovers.

Meanwhile, Daisy has second thoughts – just as Ryan gives Crystal a second chance. Then, Paul seeks counsel from Izzy, and Stu confides in Roy.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight in full below.

Peter and Carla talking on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Carla grows suspicious of Peter as Underworld flounders

After achieving nothing on a business trip to Spain, Carla arrives home. Frustrated at the situation, she remains frosty with Peter.

At work, Sarah feels guilty about Uncle Stephen ruining the business’s reputation. But when Carla confronts her about giving Michael his job back, Sarah leaps to his defence.

Carla is dismissive when Michael tells her that he’s been working on some new designs. But when a potential new client visits for a meeting, she has second thoughts.

Can Michael’s work pull Underworld out of the mess it’s in?

Have recent events driven Peter back into the bottle? (Credit: ITV)

Back at the flat, Ken tells Carla that he’s worried Peter might be drinking again. When they find a bottle of whiskey has gone missing, Carla starts to worry.

Has Peter relapsed?

Leyla and Dylan grow close as the teens stage a party (Credit: ITV)

Dylan and the teens stage a lock-in

Dylan strikes upon an idea when George comments on the boarded-up pub. He, Mason and Conch break into the Rovers and plan a party.

Upstairs in The Rovers, the two lovebirds kiss (Credit: ITV)

Mason bets Conch £20 that Dylan and Leyla will hook up. Dylan is embarrassed, but after a few drinks, he and Leyla kiss.

Sean and George are furious when they learn what the youths have been up to (Credit: ITV)

With the jukebox playing, George and Sean hear music coming from inside the pub.

Leyla and Dylan are caught in the act (Credit: ITV)

How will they react when learn what the teens have been up to?

Sean and George poop the party (Credit: ITV)

Daisy is having second thoughts

As Daniel talks up their house move, Daisy tries to appear enthusiastic.

Later, Jenny tells her that she should think very careful about what – or who – she really wants.

Last week’s episodes saw Daisy agree to move home with Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ryan is overjoyed when he gets a message from Crystal. Telling him she owes him an apology, she invites him out for a drink.

Will Ryan agree?

Recent weeks have seen Paul trying to come to terms with his condition (Credit: ITV)

Izzy’s advice for Paul

Izzy tells Paul that he should be brutally honest about his disability on his Personal Independence Payment assessment.

Suspicious Stu had hired a PI to look into Dom’s dodgy dealings (Credit: ITV)

Stu gets all the gory details

Stu tells Roy that he’s called off all his investigation into Dom. But when he gets a text from his PI, will he be able to resist the urge?

