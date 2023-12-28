Coronation Street: Fans fear Simon to follow in his dad’s footsteps as he develops alcohol addiction?

Fans of Coronation Street have been left fearing that young Simon Barlow could follow in his troubled father’s footsteps – ultimately developing an alcohol addiction of his own.

This follows dad Peter’s sudden exit from the cobbles and the arrival of Carla’s nephew, Bobby.

Simon’s mood has darkened recently (Credit: ITV)

Moody Simon leaves fans irritated… and theorising dark exit

Scenes in last night’s episode (airing Wednesday, December 27) saw Simon in a sullen mood – hungover and miserable following a bender.

He took his foul mood out on Carla, leaving fans irritated – and with many glad that the character will soon be leaving the soap.

Soap bosses announced yesterday that Alex Bain, who plays Simon, will be leaving the soap next year.

But will his story take a darker turn prior to his exit?

What will become of Simon now that his dad has gone? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict ‘dark’ alcoholism plot for Simon

Meanwhile, some viewers predicted that Simon’s story could take an altogether darker turn – with Simon perhaps following in Peter’s footsteps into the bottle.

“I can see Damon luring him back over to the dark side or Simon turning to the bottle like what he’s been doing recently when something’s happened,” one fan wrote on Twitter (now X).

I can see Damon luring him back over to the dark side or Simon turning to the bottle

“I just don’t know how I feel about it – I think having the character of Simon to eventually have an alcoholism story would be good. But I don’t know if Bain is the one for it or if I like the trajectory of his exit story…” another said.

“I kind of wonder if he is going to go off angry, and come back in a year or two as an alcoholic recast?” theorised a third.

“Simon keeping the alcoholic theme in the family, no doubt he’s on another bender,” said a fourth.

Is Simon at risk of developing an all-consuming alcohol addiction?

