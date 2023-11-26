Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman makes public debut with new love, David Turner

Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman has made her public debut with her new love. The Evelyn Plummer actress has previously confirmed she has found love again after the death of her late partner two years ago.

The legendary star, 77, stepped out with sports business consultant David Turner. The pair were snapped at the Oldie of the Year Awards this week.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Maureen confirmed: “David is my significant other.”

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman finds new love

The couple posed for pictures and it is the first time they have been seen together in public. They were widely expected to attend the NTAs together but Maureen walked the red carpet alone.

She previously told the Sunday Express that the event would be a “baptism of fire” for him. “I’m going with my gentleman friend David – it’s a baptism of fire for him,” she said.

“The most important thing is that I find a dress.” She added: “It’s a gift for all concerned. It’s a gift and he’s been very nice.

“I’ve met some nice men in my life, some really interesting men, and we will see where it goes.” Maureen was married to Coronation Street writer Jack Rosenthal until his death in 2004.

Maureen and Guido

The actress went on to have a 13-year relationship with Guido Castro until his death in 2021. Earlier this year, Maureen spoke about the regret she felt over Guido’s death.

She told the Daily Mail: “I should have been wiser about Guido and not let that happen in the way it did. Oh my God. To my dying day I’ll be saying that I shouldn’t have carried on working when Guido was ill.

“Was I a good wife? No, because I was always putting my work first. I was going off to Manchester to do Corrie when Guido was getting old and on his own and he’d had a fall. What was I doing, going backwards and forwards on a train?”

Shortly after his death in 2021, Maureen said: “We don’t know how he got it or when or if he had it when he got the [Covid] vaccine. I said to Guido, ‘It’s time to go. You’ve got to let go.’ And I think for once in his life he actually did what I told him.”

