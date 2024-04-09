Coronation Street fans blast Nick over harsh treatment of Roy: ‘Don’t you lay hands on Roy again’

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, April 8), Sam snuck round to Roy’s to cheer him up with a good ol’ game of chess.

However, Nick soon found out and confronted Roy after warning Sam to stay away from him for the time being.

Corrie fans have now taken it out on Nick after they’ve rushed to defend Roy on social media.

Sam went round to play chess (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Nick wanted Sam to stay away from Roy

Yesterday on the cobbles, Sam asked Nick if he could see Roy but Nick didn’t think that it was a good idea.

Whilst drying Shona’s hair, Sam then made out that he was off out to see Hope. However, he really went round to play chess with Roy.

Roy became concerned when Sam was ignoring Nick’s phone calls and started questioning him. Realising that he wasn’t meant to be with him, Roy then walked Sam home.

Nick then lashed out at Roy and laid hands on him as he made him aware of how dodgy his hanging out with Sam looked.

Fans have defended Roy over Nick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast Nick as he lays hands on Roy

Corrie fans feel awful for Roy after Nick stopped him from seeing his friend Sam. They’ve now taken to social media to defend Roy after seeing Nick treat him disrespectfully.

One person commented: “Don’t you lay hands on Roy again Nick.”

Don't you lay hand on Roy again nick #Corrie pic.twitter.com/rdXlPZW4VQ — sweep la ru (@bored_dot_com) April 8, 2024

I dont like this side to Nick at all! Dont you ever do that to Roy ever again!! #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) April 8, 2024

Ah Nick is horrible. Who does he think he is pushing Roy ?#corrie — 💞𝔸𝕠𝕚𝕗𝕖 (@lostirishgirl) April 8, 2024

Another viewer added: “I don’t like this side to Nick at all! Don’t you ever do that to Roy ever again!!”

A third person shared: “Ah Nick is horrible. Who does he think he is pushing Roy?”

Nick promises that things will change (Credit: ITV)

Will Nick let Sam see Roy?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Nick reassures Roy later on in the week that, once everything has blown over, he’ll let him hang out with Sam again.

This comes after Nick feels bad for Roy after noticing horrible online comments made about him. But, how long will it be before Roy’s name is cleared? With images of Roy being charged for murder being released, it doesn’t look to be anytime soon…

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

