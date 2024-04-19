Coronation Street star Alex Bain confirms he’s filmed his final scenes as Simon Barlow after reports claim he ‘begged to stay’

Coronation Street star Alex Bain, who has played Simon Barlow for 15 years, has confirmed he’s filmed his final scenes on the soap. He posted a picture to his Instagram Stories saying “That’s a wrap.”

Although it was initially reported that Alex had quit the soap, claims emerged earlier this week that he was actually axed. He was said to have asked for his job back in the future.

Alex’s final scenes have been filmed (Credit: Instagram)

Alex Bain leaves Coronation Street

Sharing a boomerang clip of him in his big Corrie on-set coat, Alex was pouting at the camera and doing a thumbs up sign. He added: “That’s a wrap for Simon Barlow everyone! Thank you to all at Coronation Street for the best 15 years of my life.”

He then said: “P.S: I’m gonna miss this coat, seriously.”

His next Story showed a miserable a grey day outside the ITV Studios. But in the caption Alex insisted: “Might be grey skies, but I adore this place so much. I love you all my Corrie family.”

Simon sucked Leanne into the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Did Alex quit Corrie?

Reports emerged at Christmas that Alex had decided to depart the ITV soap, after being on it since he was seven years old. He was said to be ‘very excited’ about the big move.

A source claimed to The Sun at the time: “Alex is sad to be leaving Coronation Street because it really is like a family. But he realises that the time is right to move on.”

They went on to add: “He’s very excited about the future and other opportunities.”

However, claims have since been made that in fact it was not the 22-year-old’s decision at all. Another source told The Sun earlier this week he was “putting on a brave face”.

The insider said: “Alex has been putting on a brave face saying he quit the show but in reality bosses decided it was time for him to move on.

“It’s been incredibly emotional for Alex and he really doesn’t want to leave at all.

“He’s been begging bosses to keep him in mind for the future. He wants to go back already.”

Simon’s exit storyline has not been confirmed, but he is currently trying to persuade stepmum Leanne to invest in his business. He has had a difficult start to this year, drinking too much and being involved in an accident while under the influence. Simon’s trying to get his life together, but will he manage it and start afresh somewhere or will the exit see him totally off the rails?

Alex is focusing on the future (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

Alex’s real life is pretty dramatic off-screen, too!

Meanwhile, in real life, Alex became a father himself at the age of 17. His then-girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth to their daughter Lydia-Rose just after her 16th birthday in December 2018.

However, the couple split, with a source claiming: “They were over the moon at the birth of their baby girl and were really happy together. But they’ve been through a lot together and they’re both still so young.”

The soap star then enjoyed a short-lived engagement to dancer Mollie Lockwood. Speaking to OK! magazine after getting down on one knee, Alex gushed: “I can’t spend my life with anyone else.”

However, last year it was reported that Alex had sadly split from his aspiring actress fiancée. An insider told The Sun: “They’re gutted the relationship didn’t work out, but they’re both so young it’s hard to make such a big commitment early on in their lives.”

