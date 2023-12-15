‘Belle needs to run,’ say Emmerdale fans as ‘psychopath’ Tom plans surprise

Fans of Emmerdale have been left worried for Belle Dingle following last night’s episode of the soap, in which Tom planned a surprise for her…. but it backfired, leading to the re-emergence of Tom’s sinister side.

Tom promised Belle that he was planning to have an ice rink built for her at the Christmas fair. This surprise came as he learned of her love of ice skating.

In addition to the rink, Tom also gifted her a pair of new ice skates. However, his Christmas surprise wasn’t to be.

Tom has a hidden temper (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s nasty side re-emerges as his Christmas surprise falls through

Tom’s surprise fell through when he discovered that he had been quoted the wrong price for the ice rink. “I’m sorry, but unless Charles can come up with a miracle, no more skating for Christmas,” Tom told her.

Although Tom was disappointed, the Dingles were quick to comfort him, with Chas even describing him as ‘a keeper.’ It was then that Tom’s nastier side emerged again.

“I would ask her to marry me, but I already have and she turned me down,” he said.

The comment left Belle visibly uncomfortable, while he tried to play it off as a joke.

Tom hadn’t taken her rejection of his proposal well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hit back as Tom leaves Belle feeling uncomfortable

This exchange left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. Some saw it as a return of his abusive side – first seen in flashback in a few weeks ago, when he pushed her over after she rejected his proposal.

“Tom the psychopath is up to his tricks again,” one fan said.

“Can’t stand Tom, Belle needs to run…” another agreed.

“Tom’s a wrong ‘un,” said a third.

“Tom King is BAD news.” a fourth noted.

Are Tom’s remarks another sign that Belle needs to ditch her man?

Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle, recently told Entertainment Daily and other media that the incident when he pushed her was a “freak accident” and not a sign of something more sinister.

“It was a freak incident. It shows how good of a person Belle is that she was able to forgive him for that,” she said.

“It’s one of those things where she’s very quickly forgotten that.”

