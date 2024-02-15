Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell, 36, gives ‘worrying’ terminal cancer update: ‘Regrowth is always on your mind’

Star of Antiques Roadshow Theo Burrell has shared a health update on Instagram regarding her cancer diagnosis.

In 2022, Theo was diagnosed with “an incurable aggressive grade four brain tumour” after giving birth to her son Jonah. The 36-year-old TV presenter was later delivered the horrid news that she had two years to live. Her son was just one at the time.

Raising awareness, Theo has been open about her cancer diagnosis and became a patron for Brain Tumour Research.

Theo was diagnosed with cancer one year after having her son (Credit: BBC)

Theo spends ‘many hours worrying’ about her symptoms

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (February 13), Theo gave her followers an insight into how she’s doing. She uploaded a photo of her Jack Russell, Pip, sleeping on a sofa to accompany the honest post.

She said: “So my recent trips away are definitely catching up with me. Do not let my photos fool you, the fatigue, the headaches, the nausea, the dizziness are all still there, and when I’m tired these symptoms/side effects really make themselves known.

“I spend many hours worrying about each and every one of these issues because let’s face it, when you’ve got cancer, regrowth is always on your mind.”

Theo stated that those who “know these feelings and live with this fear” are “not alone”.

She continued: “It’s not always a sign of something sinister, sometimes you’re just absolutely exhausted and carrying a lot on your shoulders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo Burrell (@theo.burrell)

Theo praised as an ‘amazing woman’ by fans

While opening up so vulnerably, Theo’s followers praised her for being so transparent with them.

“You are one of the most amazing women I have had the pleasure of knowing in my life,” one user wrote. “I am so inspired by what you have achieved and of course you must listen to your body. Do what you need to do for your body and please remember that there are so many people who support you and admire you. No one will think any less of you for taking a well-earned rest.”

“Remarkable lady. Please join Pip on that sofa,” another person shared.

“You are amazing for sharing your story & for those like me with similar diagnosis it really helps and creates a community, thank you so much. On chemo number 3 for me day one only 4 days to go though the tablets are up at 350mg!” a third remarked.

