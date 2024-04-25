Star of The Traitors UK Charlotte Chilton has announced she is expecting a “miracle” baby after having seven miscarriages.

Charlotte participated in the second series of the BBC series earlier this year and was banished in the 9th episode. She was a Faithful throughout the series.

Charlotte has had seven miscarriages in the past (Credit: YouTube)

The Traitors UK

In an Instagram post shared on April 24, Charlotte revealed that she was having a baby. Within the slides, she showed off her growing bump and baby scan photo.

For her caption, Charlotte opened up about her struggles with having children.

“So I have been keeping a secret in a few of my pics!! The true glory is in my final pic!!!” she wrote.

“After 7 miscarriages over my 20s, failed insemination, failed IVF, I was told it probably won’t happen for you. These words for a lot of women, are the words you never want to hear! Yet someone decided I deserved a wish answering and I am now going to have my own little miracle,” Charlotte continued.

She explained that her pregnancy had got off to a “rough start,” revealing that she didn’t anticipate how bad the sickness would be.

Charlotte added: “I wanted to share this with all my family, friends and #thetraitors fan base!! It’s been a shock to say the least but the most welcomed surprise ever!!!”

Following the exciting news, many of Charlotte’s followers took to the comments section to send their congratulations.

Fans congratulated Charlotte on the amazing news (Credit: YouTube)

“Your Traitors fam is here for you my darling,” Traitors contestant Ash commented.

“Amazing news! Many congratulations. You’re gonna make an amazing mother…and a yummy one at that!” another person shared.

“Awww the best news. Congratulations Charl a long horrid journey but look where you are now a new little baby on the way,” a third remarked.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman also commented with three red hearts. Charlotte replied: “See you at the baby shower,” with a wink emoji.

Congratulations Charlotte!

