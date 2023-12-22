Strictly star Dani Harmer pulls out of panto role: ‘Still dizzy and nauseous’

Star of Strictly 2012 Dani Harmer has had to pull out of her panto role again last minute after continuously feeling unwell.

The 34-year-old actor, who famously played the role of Tracey Beaker, is currently starring in Beauty and the Beast as Fairy Bon Bon at the Mansfield Palace Theatre. Dani kicked off the role last month on November November 25th. She is scheduled to perform until December 31st. However, on Thursday night (December 21), she was left with no choice but to pull out of the show.

In 2012, Dani took part in Strictly and was paired up with Vincent Simone. Despite being a favourite with viewers, she just missed out on the finals, finishing in fourth place.

Dani finished in fourth place during Strictly in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dani is ‘under doctor’s orders’

Last night, Dani broke the news to fans that she wouldn’t be performing via her Instagram Story.

“Sorry to not be doing the shows again today! I’m still not doing well! the CBBC star wrote. “Still dizzy and nauseous! But hoping another day of rest will sort me out!”

Remaining positive about the situation, she informed those in the audience that the person stepping in for her was still going to be enjoyable.

“The wonderful @shannonjlockey is looking after my wings while I’m away and you’re in for a treat as she’s fabulous so make sure you give her a nice big cheer! Hope to be back very soon,” she added.

Dani broke the news via her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

Beauty and the Beast is one of Dani’s ‘favourite stories’

Upon the announcement that Dani would be starring in Beauty and the Beast, the actor revealed how excited she was to be taking up the role.

“I love Beauty and the Beast. It is one of my favourite stories and I am really excited about playing Fairy Bon Bon at Mansfield this year,” she said.

“It is my first Christmas in Mansfield so can’t wait to spend some festive times there. Hope to see you all at the theatre.”

With no update for when Dani will be returning to the stage, we wish her a speedy recovery!

