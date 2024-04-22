Gogglebox stars Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb reunite after announcing divorce: ‘Riding tandem straight out of this marriage’

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have reunited just days after announcing their divorce.

In a statement this weekend, TV favourites Stephen and Daniel shared the news of their separation. The pair married in 2018. Stephen appeared on Gogglebox for a decade, while Daniel only appeared alongside him in the later years.

And at the weekend, the pair proved they are still on good terms by sharing a video of them out and about in Brighton.

Stephen and Daniel confirmed their split at the weekend (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel reunite after split

Taking to his Instagram account, Gogglebox star Daniel uploaded a video of him and Stephen riding a tandem bike around sunny Brighton. The pair looked in good spirits.

Riding tandem straight out of this marriage.

Making light of their split, Daniel even joked in the caption: “Riding tandem straight out of this marriage #beryl #bff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Lustig-webb (@lustig75)

Fans praise Stephen and Daniel

Stephen also uploaded a snap of their day out for his former mum-in-law’s birthday. In the photo, he could be seen posing next to his ex and his mother – with the stunning Brighton beach in the background. He captioned the snap: “Lovely day celebrating @lustigellie birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lustig-webb (@stephengwebb1971)

Fans were quick to comment on their reunion. In the comments section, one person said: “Rumours in the news you two have split? Look happy enough to me.” A second penned: “Just seen you two are separating. You look pretty happy to me.”

You can remain friends. It’s their business anyway

A third wrote: “They could well be getting a divorce and staying GOOD FRIENDS like to states. Not every relationship ends on bad terms. You can remain friends. It’s their business anyway.”

Someone else added. “Sorry to hear you are getting divorced. Best wishes to you both for the future. Hope you can remain friends.” A fifth proclaimed: “Sad to hear you’re splitting, sending love and strength to you both.”

Stephen and Daniel quit Gogglebox

Stephen first appeared on Gogglebox in 2013 alongside his former partner, Chris. Following their split, he appeared with his late mum Pat – who died recently.

Then, following his marriage to Daniel, the pair began appearing on Gogglebox together. However, last year, Stephen and Daniel announced they were leaving the Channel 4 show.

At the time, the pair explained to fans: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny, and heartwarming show.”

