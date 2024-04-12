Stacey Solomon shares her grief for dog Theo: ‘I can’t even describe how much I miss her’

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram last night (April 11) to share her continued grief following the loss of her beloved dog Theo.

The family pet died just after Christmas in 2021. Stacey revealed that she had buried Theo underneath a blossom tree at her Pickle Cottage home.

Now that tree is in full bloom, and Stacey is convinced it’s a sign that Theo is happy wherever she may be.

‘Blossom tree in full bloom’

An emotional Stacey posted a video of the pretty pink tree and said: “Theo’s blossom tree is in full bloom,” adding an eyes filled with tears emoji. “It’s the most magical, spectacular tree that brings me so much comfort and happiness, just like Theo.

“Can’t wait for my morning cuppas and chats in the sunshine under here with Theo,” she added.

Stacey Solomon shares grief with Instagram followers

Stacey then shared another picture and revealed the extend of her grief, more than two years on from the loss of her pet.

I’m happy where I am and I’m always growing with you.

“I can’t even describe how much I miss Theo,” she said, with another teary eyed emoji. “But every year this tree has bloomed since we lost her it gets better and better and bigger and more beautiful.

“I know it sounds silly,” she then added, “but it feels like she’s saying: ‘I’m happy where I am and I’m always growing with you.'”

‘Our hearts are broken’

Paying tribute to Theo after her death, Stacey shared an emotional Instagram post.

She said: “The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”

Stacey currently has two dogs that live with the family at their Pickle Cottage home – Teddy and Peanut.

