Rylan Clark admits he ‘had to learn to speak and move again’ following marriage split

Rylan Clark has opened up about the struggles he faced following his split from husband Dan Neal in 2021, likening his condition to that of a stroke, in latest news.

The TV personality told The Guardian that he had to learn how to walk and talk again after his marriage ended. He explained: “I couldn’t understand why I pressed the nuclear button on my seemingly perfect life. And it’s only now I’m better that I realise it was the ejector seat I needed. Now I just wish I’d pressed that escape button earlier.

“I got so ill to the point where I knew I couldn’t get any iller. I couldn’t speak; I had to learn to speak again, I had to learn to move again – it was like I’d had a stroke. Nothing made sense to me.”

Rylan has worked through his struggles

TV star Rylan‘s career could even have been at risk – he wasn’t able to watch TV or listen to music, both of which are important to his work.

And he even attempted to take his own life after splitting from Dan. He wrote in his autobiography: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt I couldn’t carry on no more. ‘What’s the point?’ I thought. I’d lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to end it. I won’t go into detail as I don’t think it’s fair on my mum, but thank God I was unsuccessful.”

How did Rylan and Dan meet?

Rylan and Dan first met in 2013 when Rylan hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, as Dan was a contestant in the BB house. They got engaged just over a year later as Dan proposed in Paris, and they married the following November. Rylan became stepdad to Dan’s son, Cameron, too.

In 2017, Rylan and Dan became the first gay couple to present This Morning, but in 2021 the pair split. Rylan took responsibility, saying: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

At the end of last year, Rylan and fellow This Morning presenter Josie Gibson jokingly made a pact to marry each other by the time they turn 50. If they don’t meet anybody else by then, that is.

