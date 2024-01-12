Radio 1 star Annie Nightingale dies aged 83 as her family pay tribute

Legendary BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale has sadly passed away, it has been announced.

Annie’s family announced the news today (Friday, January 12).

BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale dies

Earlier today, Annie’s family confirmed the sad news in a statement.

“Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness,” they said.

“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer, and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.”

They then continued. “Never underestimate the role model she became.”

BBC Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale’s family pay tribute

The family’s tribute continued. “Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.

“Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll,” they then saod.

“A celebration of her life will take place in the Spring at a Memorial Service. The family request privacy at this time. Alex, Lucy, Ollie and Will”

Annie became the first female DJ at BBC Radio 1 in 1970. She was BBC Radio 1’s longest-serving broadcaster. She even held the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a female radio presenter.

Tributes pour in

Following news of her death, tributes have poured in for Annie.

The official BBC Radio 1 Twitter account wrote: “BBC Radio 1 is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Radio 1 DJ, Annie Nightingale CBE. Our deepest condolences are with Annie’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Annie.”

“Very sad news – great broadcaster,” one fan tweeted.

“Aww RIP Annie,” another said. “What a legend!” a third wrote.

“Awe. Thats terrible news,” another said.

