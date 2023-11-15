Ozzy Osbourne looks frail in wheelchair after son Jack confessed his daughter is ‘terrified’ of star

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne was wheelchair-bound as he spent a day out in LA, new pictures show.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the rocker, 74, wore casual clothes, a blanket over his knees, and a facemask as two companions helped him leave the Santa Monica offices on Tuesday (14 November).

Black Sabbath star Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2003. However, he didn’t reveal the diagnosis until 2020.

Ozzy and daughter Kelly at the Grammys in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Ozzy Osbourne ‘scares’ the grandkids

Meanwhile, son Jack Osbourne has admitted that his daughter Maple is ‘terrified’ of her grandad.

On an episode of The Osbourne’s Podcast, Ozzy said: “Bring the grandkids to come and see me!”

Jack replied: “I (bleeping) will… she’s scared of you IRL.”

He then explained that Maple, 15 months, loves seeing her famous grandpa on TV and will point at the screen shouting “papa, papa, papa!”

Jack added: “But in real life when she sees him and she’s like, ‘oh (bleep), there he is. Ahh!'”

Ozzy has undergone a number of treatments following a quad bike accident in 2003. Last year he had ‘life-altering’ surgery to realign pins in his neck and back.

In September, Ozzy explained: “My lower back is… I’m going for an epidural soon because what’s happening, what they’ve discovered, is the neck has been fixed. Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of them.”

Ozzy in constant pain

Although he didn’t know exactly what the professionals would be doing to deal with it, Ozzy added: “All I know is right now, I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

Ozzy has also said: “I feel like a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest. The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever.”

Sadly, Ozzy was forced to pull out of his first gig in five years recently. The rocker had been scheduled to perform at Power Trip Festival in California last month but said: “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Meanwhile, Jack, who is also father to 11-year-old Pearl, Andy, seven, and five-year-old Minnie from his first marriage, married Maple’s mother Aree in a secret ceremony this September.

