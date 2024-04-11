OJ Simpson dead aged 76 after cancer battle as his family issue statement

OJ Simpson is dead at the age of 76 following a cancer battle, his family has announced today.

The former NFL star, who had famously stood trial accused of the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman before being acquitted, died on Wednesday.

Today, his family shared a statement as they said he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren when he died.

OJ Simpson dead at 76

The statement read: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family.”

OJ Simpson’s trial

OJ was an American football running back. However, his career came crumbling down when he stood trial in 1995, accused of the double-murder of his ex-wife and her friend.

Ms Simpson and Mr Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her condo in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994.

OJ then became an immediate person of interest in their murders.

He went on trial for the murders, however, in 1995 the jury found him not guilty. According to reports, 100 million people nationwide tuned in to watch the verdict announcement.

The trial was dubbed the “trial of the century”.

Last year, OJ shared that he had been diagnosed with a type of cancer. In February, he then updated fans on his health.

He said in a video in February: “My health is good. Obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it.”

