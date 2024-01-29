Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies aged 48 as it’s confirmed he won’t have a funeral

Star of Neighbours, Troy Beckwith, has died at the age of 48, it has been announced.

Troy was famous for playing the role of Michael Martin, aka Sicko Micko, on the hit Australian soap.

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies

Troy’s death was announced by his co-star, Kym Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy on the soap.

“It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away,” she wrote.

“Another member of our TV family gone way too soon. There will be no funeral as per Troy’s request. Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family.”

Tributes pour in

Troy’s sister paid tribute too. “Troy we will always remember that most mischievous, contagious laugh. Everyone loved you,” she wrote. “Boy did we have fun growing up. A free spirit that couldn’t be held down. And the stories…we could write a book!”

“I know Mum will be so happy to be reunited with her boy. Peace at last. #cancersux.”

Fans of the actor – and the soap – took to social media to pay tribute.

“There are lots of reasons why I got so hooked on #Neighbours, and loads of reasons why I stayed hooked – Michael Martin was definitely of them in the 90s. RIP Troy Beckwith,” one fan tweeted.

“Such sad news about Troy Beckwith. He played Michael Martin brilliantly. He created a character you hated but grew to love over time. And he broke many a school girl… and school Boy heart back in the day. A sad day for the @neighbours fans,” another said.

“RIP Troy Beckwith who played Michael Martin in #Neighbours.”

Life and career of Troy Beckwith

Australian actor Troy was, of course, best known for his role in Neighbours. He played Michael between 1992 and 1998.

Away from the soap, Troy was known for his roles in kids show Pugwall, as well as The Miraculous Mellop.

He also appeared in shows such as Snowy, Halifax f.p, and Good Guys, Bad Guys.

His final TV acting role came in 1999.

