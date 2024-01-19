Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp gives birth following secret pregnancy

Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp has had a baby after giving birth recently.

Natasha announced the amazing news on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, January 18).

Natasha had some amazing news to share (Credit: BBC)

Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp gives birth

The 37-year-old Bargain Hunt star dropped something of a bombshell on fans and followers as she announced the birth of her baby following a secret pregnancy.

She posted a picture of her baby’s hand clutching onto her finger in an adorable post for her 29.9k followers to see.

“What a way to start the year – the last few days have been nothing short of immense,” she captioned the post.

“I’ll be handing over my Thursday night @bbcradioscot duties to the excellent @ravisagoogram for a short spell – thanks, Ravi. Catch him from 10pm on @bbcsounds,” she then continued.

“In the meantime, there’ll be lots of new #bbcbargainhunt and @antiqueroadtrip action (filmed when baby was a mere bump). Back soon! X”

Natasha Raskin Sharp sends Bargain Hunt fans wild with adorable news

Fans and followers flooded Natasha’s comment section with congratulations.

“What lovely news!!! Blessings to you and the baby. May the years ahead bring much joy and laughter,” one follower commented.

“Huge congratulations! Xxx,” Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver wrote.

“Will miss you on the Thursday night show but many congratulations,” another follower said.

“Congratulations #, what a joyful time for you,” a third wrote.

Natasha is a familiar face on the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Natasha’s career and love life

Fans will recognise Scottish-born Natasha from her roles on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow.

She has also appeared on Flog It! and For What It’s Worth.

Natasha also hosts a show on Thursday nights on BBC Radio Scotland.

She is married to Joe Sharp, a producer. They met during the filming of Celebrity Antiques Roadshow back in 2013. They tied the knot three years later in 2016 and now live in Glasgow.

She is the daughter of Scottish artist Phillip Raskin and the granddaughter of former TV magician Max Raskin.

