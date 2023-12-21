Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson ‘to appear in court after being charged with assault and coercive behaviour’

Bargain Hunt personality Charles Hanson has been charged over seven alleged offences, including assault, it’s been claimed. The auctioneer, 45, will appear in court next month.

It was reported in August that the Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip star moved out of his Derbyshire village home he shared with his wife Rebecca, 40 following allegations concerning a domestic row in June.

‘It is all very shocking’

According to The Sun, a source was reported to have said at the time: “It is not the sort of place you expect police to turn up.

“But a car came to the house and they spoke to Charles. It is a tiny village so a few people have been talking about it, as word gets around. It is all very shocking.”

Derbyshire Police have said Hanson was charged on December 14 with seven alleged offences.

They include two of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one of controlling and coercive behaviour. There are also two counts of assault by beating.

Additionally, it added: “The 45-year-old was released on police bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire magistrates’ court on 10 January.”

In a statement to ED!, Charles said: “I deny all of the charges. I have never behaved aggressively or unlawfully towards my family.” He then added: “We have been through some difficult times in our marriage and it is extremely sad that this has become a criminal matter. I will be co-operating fully with the investigation and legal process.”

Charles Hanson qualified as a chartered surveyor before working for Christie’s from 1999. He is believed to have been a valuer in the ceramics and glass department at the auction house.

Additionally, he first appeared on Bargain Hunt in 2002, aged 25, as the youngest expert on the team.

Furthermore, the TV antiques expert also set up an ­auctioneering business in Derbyshire in 2005 and launched Hansons London in 2018.

He met diagnostic radiographer Rebecca in 2008. They married in 2010 and share two children together.

