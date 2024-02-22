Jim Davidson moves on with girlfriend 23 years his junior as he finalises divorce from fifth wife: ‘We’re enjoying ourselves’

Jim Davidson has reportedly found love with a new girlfriend 23 years younger than him – following his divorce from his fifth wife.

The comedian married Michelle Cotton back in 2009. But in April last year, it was revealed that the pair had split after 14 years of marriage.

Now, Jim has revealed their divorce has “come through” and he is “ready for a new chapter.” So much so, that he is reportedly loved-up with a new woman.

The comedian is dating a new woman (Credit: CoverImages)

Jim Davidson ‘has new girlfriend’ after divorce

In an interview posted on his streaming platform, Ustreme, Jim updated fans on his situation. He said: “There you go, the divorce came through today, so it’s done. I’m divorced again, my fifth divorce.

“The house has been sold and that will be going through in March, fingers crossed. It’s a new chapter for all of us,” he added. As MailOnline reports, Jim then went on to say how he is still on good terms with Michelle and “wishes her the best of luck.”

Jim then gave fans an insight into his love life. He said that he and Natasha are “just taking it day by day and enjoying ourselves.” He added: “You never know what’s round the corner, especially in this mad, mad world.”

Jim has been married five times (Credit: ITV)

Who has Jim Davidson been married to?

Jim’s marriage was to his childhood sweetheart Sue Walpole in 1971. They had a daughter Sarah Walpole-Davidson, now 51, before divorcing a year later. He then married Julie Gullick. The pair share son Cameron, 41 and they went on to divorce five years after he was born, in 1986.

And a year later, he tied the knot again with journalist and TV presenter Alison Holloway. Their marriage lasted less than two years. His fourth marriage was to former Page 3 model Tracy Hilton in 1990. The couple lasted for a decade and had three children together: Charlie, 34, Fred, 32, and Elsie, 31.

Jim Davidson and his ex-wife Michelle

The news of Jim and Michelle’s split was revealed last year. A source told The Sun: “Jim is really sad and gutted he and Michelle haven’t been able to make things work. He’s not thrilled at the idea of going through another public divorce. He’s resigned to the reality nothing can be done.”

Jim had previously gushed over Michelle during an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2018. He said: “She is a very nice person. She’s impatient, she’s fiery like me. I hope I’m with Michelle for the rest of my life, there’s no one better I’d want to spend the rest of my life with. Liz Hurley, perhaps?”

