The Hairy Bikers star Si King posted an Instagram video in which he shared some information about his upcoming recipe book – Fast and Fresh.

Si and the late Dave Myers had worked on the book together before Dave’s death in February this year.

In the video, Si gave fans a sneak peek of what they could expect, as he also reminisced about the writing process with his friend and business partner.

Hairy Bikers star Si King releases cookbook

Addressing his fans in an Instagram video posted yesterday, Si said: “Hello everyone, it’s Si here. Fast and Fresh from The Hairy Dieters is available tomorrow. Thank you if you pre-ordered, it’s hugely appreciated.”

Reminiscing about the late Dave Myers, he continued: “It’s a book that Dave and I really, really loved working on… It’s a lovely book, and we had the greatest of joy working on it together. Dave was very, very proud of it.”

The TV personality explained that the book contains “80 delicious healthy and easy” recipes.

He finished the video by thanking his fans: “Thank you for your continued support, it doesn’t go unnoticed. Lots of love to you all, and I hope you enjoy Fast and Fresh.”

Fast and Fresh by The Hairy Dieters is available now.

Si King and Dave Myers wrote the book before Dave’s death (Credit: FoodNetworkUK/YouTube)

Hairy Bikers book

Fans of the duo immediately flooded the comments to send their support to Si and voice their opinions on the upcoming book.

One fan wrote: “Can’t wait to buy it, looks fantastic! Dave would be so proud! Hope you’re doing ok Si! Sending big hugs & lots of love to you all!”

“Looking forward to adding this to my HB cookbooks,” another commented. “Hope you’re doing ok Si and Dave’s family, much love to you all.”

“I’ve preordered Si!” A third added. “We’ve a few of your and Dave’s books, and everyone has been amazing! Thank you so much! Be strong! You’re doing amazing!”

A fourth gushed: “Will be def getting my copy! Can’t wait to have a peek. Sending you much love Si.”

Dave died in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Si King attends a tribute to Dave Myers

Si recently posted on Instagram about an event he attended at Fortnum and Masons to pay tribute to his late friend.

He wrote: “We had a wonderful evening reminiscing about our dear friend and the room was filled with love as you’d expect – Dave would have loved it. Thank you to all that could make it. You made it very special.”

