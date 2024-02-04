Every obstacle Gregg Wallace and his wife have faced in their 11-year relationship – from hysterectomy ordeal to non-verbal son

Star of Inside the Factory Gregg Wallace and his wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini, met via social media in 2013 before tying the knot in 2016.

Previously married three other times, Gregg started a family with his second wife, Denise Wallace, whom he shares a son and daughter with. In 2019, Gregg and Anne-Marie welcomed a son.

Despite being happily in love, Gregg and Anne-Marie’s relationship has faced its fair share of obstacles.

Gregg and Anne-Marie’s huge age gap

Anne-Marie is 22 years Gregg’s junior, which seems to have raised a few eyebrows over the years.

“I just looked at Anna’s photo and thought, ‘Wow, she’s pretty,'” he told Hello Magazine after meeting her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I sent her a message and we started sending messages. Then I sent her my phone number, this was five years ago,” he explained during an appearance on Lorraine.

Gregg admitted he was a little concerned about the big age gap. However, it never seemed to bother Anne-Marie. He revealed he felt “really conscious” when people saw them holding hands in public as he didn’t want people to judge his wife.

The couple have also brushed off backlash. Gregg said on Lorraine: “I’m not a different person, I’ve just met someone who really likes and appreciates who I am. The chances of meeting someone who has what you want, it’s got to be luck.”

Anne-Marie added: “It does work, I don’t think age matters at all, it is just a number.”

Anne-Marie underwent a hysterectomy ordeal

In November 2019, Gregg announced that Anne-Marie was preparing to have a hysterectomy to fight her endometriosis.

While Gregg was concerned about the operation, he told OK! that he was also looking forward to his wife “being out of pain”.

“My endometriosis, which I’ve suffered with all my adult life, returned severely after I had Sid,” Anna told the magazine. “It’s so bad I also have to have part of my intestine removed, as it has attacked my bowel too. It causes me a lot of pain. It’s a big operation and I’ll be in hospital for about ten days with three months recovery.”

Anna has been battling with the condition since she was a teenager.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Gregg said: “She’s had three operations on her stomach, including a hysterectomy at 33, and had to use a colostomy bag for a year. She’s got an autistic little boy, she’s just lost her dad, she’s got grown-up stepchildren and a workaholic husband.

“That girl is an absolute pillar of strength and I have nothing but admiration for her.”

Their son was diagnosed with autism

In 2022, Gregg and Anne-Marie’s four-year-old son, Sid, was diagnosed with autism. As reported, he is non-verbal and still wearing nappies.

Since the diagnosis, Anne-Marie has joined an online course to learn the best way to communicate with Sid.

Gregg previously said he went into “mourning” after the diagnosis. However, after stepping back from TV’s Inside The Factory, he has found the best school for his son.

“Sid is a remarkable little boy,” he added to The Sun. “He skips in every day and comes out filthy every afternoon. He’s very happy. He’s non-verbal and in nappies still, but communication is improving.”

Gregg and his wife are “looking for him to develop as much as he can and we’re looking to understand his world as much as we can”.

