Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria and Jacob confess their relationship

Latest Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that lovers Victoria Sugden and Jacob Gallagher finally confess their relationship to their friends and family in the village.

This follows recent weeks, in which her ex – and his stepdad – caught the pair, mid-kiss. Feeling betrayed, David left the village.

Victoria and Jacob then split up, but reconciled soon afterwards. But how will the villagers react when they learn what Victoria and Jacob have been up to – and the real reason for David’s exit?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

After briefly breaking up, Jacob and Victoria decided to continue their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Shocked Gabby learns the truth about Victoria and Jacob

After an awkward conversation between Gabby and Jacob, she wonders whether he might be romantically interested in her. The next day, as she admires Dawn and Billy’s relationship, she admits that she’s worried Jacob might have developed feelings for her.

Gabby is determined to set Jacob straight. However, she soon realises that he wasn’t talking about her at all.

The penny suddenly drops that Jacob and Victoria are in a relationship together. But how will Gabby react? And, will she spread the gossip?

Victoria and Jacob discuss how they might share the news with their friends and family (Credit: ITV)

Jacob and Victoria reveal all to Leyla and Pollard

As the truth begins to break around the village, Jacob and Victoria worry about telling Leyla and Pollard about their relationship. Planning to finally break the news, they arrange to meet up with his mum and granddad.

As they reveal all in the pub, Gail listens in. She is shocked when she hears what the pair have been up to.

Jacob and Victoria awkwardly reveal that David knew about their relationship. They admit that they were the reason behind his sudden exit from the village.

How will their friends and family react to news of their controversial relationship?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!