EastEnders spoilers tonight: Denise visits Lucas again as her mental state worsens

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, February 20), Denise heads off to the prison again to get some support from Lucas.

After Stacey tries to persuade her to get some professional help, Denise seeks a different kind of help.

But, will Denise confide in Lucas about Keanu’s death and Nish’s attack in EastEnders spoilers?

Denise wants her ex to help her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise looks to Lucas for help

Ricky is concerned for Denise after watching her mental state decline but Amy suggests that Denise will be fine after a good rest.

However, Denise’s breakdown escalates as she rushes off and hides in a bush. Yolande and Pastor Clayton then try to help Denise and give her some advice.

Stacey really thinks that Denise should see a psychiatrist after experiencing hallucinations. However, Denise ignores this advice and goes to visit Lucas in prison instead. Can he help her?

Cindy becomes George’s rock (Credit: BBC)

Cindy comes to George’s rescue

Ian’s not impressed when he finds out that Cindy has come home from visiting Cindy Jnr earlier than expected, especially as she hasn’t even been to see him yet.

As soon as she returns to Walford, Cindy goes to see George as he rants about Gloria and Eddie’s betrayal.

Cindy promises to be there for George. But, will Elaine make sure that Cindy’s promise doesn’t come to fruition?

Jade makes some new friends (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Dean worries about Jade

Dean worries for Jade when he finds out that she’s been walking around, out in the cold.

Meanwhile, Jean suggests that Nugget and Avani make friends with Jade. It isn’t long after this conversation that Dean comes home to find Jade with her new friends. Will this new friendship be long lasting?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.