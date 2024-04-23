Dianne Buswell hits back at criticism over her appearance in photo with Joe Sugg: ‘Not a good look’

Dianne Buswell has had her say over a snap with her partner Joe Sugg, after she was criticised for her appearance.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional didn’t hesitate in defending herself in the comment section after one fan pointed out something they didn’t like about her style.

In the snaps, Dianne and Joe could be seen lounging in a spa whilst sporting swimwear and smiling at the camera.

Now, Dianne has shared her thoughts with a social media user who wasn’t so impressed by an aspect of her natural appearance.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

In the comment section, one follower said: “Such a pretty couple. You need to lose half of the metal out of your ears though. Not a good look.”

I like it that’s all that matters.

Dianne wasn’t afraid of swiping back though, as she penned in response: “That’s why we are all different you see. I like it that’s all that matters,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

Despite the criticism, Dianne and Joe also received an outpouring of praise over the string of loved-up photos, which even saw Dianne interlacing her fingers with Joe’s toes.

One gushed: “Super Adorbs! Looks like a lovely time at the spa! Also, I totally mistook the spa emojis for wedding ones.”

Another said: “A well deserved day off, hope you both had a great day.”

A third added: “Spa days are so wholesome and refreshing. Looking after yourself is so important.”

A fourth chimed in: “Love these pics so much a well deserved day off together.”

“You two are the cutest ever!!! Hope you had the best time,” said another.

Dianne quipped in the caption: “Who remembers toe Anne?”

Dianne Buswell shares relationship struggle with Joe Sugg

Earlier this month, Dianne, who met Joe on Strictly in 2018, opened up about one aspect of their relationship that the couple “struggle” with.

Speaking to the Mirror, Dianne admitted she and Joe disagree when it comes to exercising.

She explained: “We’re very different, in fact I love a morning workout. Joe loves an evening one.

“So we struggle in that sense. I could not think of anything worse at that time.”

Although the pair appear to be very happy, speaking again to the Mirror in March 2023, Dianne admitted they have no plans to get engaged.

She said: “We haven’t really spoken about it. If it happens, great. If not, we’re happy with how things are going.”

