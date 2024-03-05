Dec Donnelly fights back tears as long-lost relative shares heartwarming news about his late father: ‘Oh my god, this is real?’

Dec Donnelly was left very emotional during an appearance on Capital Radio on Saturday (March 2) over news about his late father.

SNT star Dec was on the show with Ant – however, things took a tearful turn over some heartwarming news about his late father, Alphonsus, who died in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial)

Dec Donnelly news

On Saturday morning, Ant and Dec appeared on Roman Kemp‘s Capital Breakfast show. During their appearance, Dec was put in the hot seat as he was played a game of Guess The Relative.

During the game, assistant producer Kaz McBride revealed that she was, in fact, a distant cousin of Dec’s.

“We are distant cousins Dec I can absolutely confirm. We both have roots in rural South Derry,” she told the Geordie star.

“So my mum’s from Draperstown but my grandmother’s from Desertmartin where your parents are from,” she then continued.

“So the connection is your Uncle Charlie is my grannie’s brother-in-law, so she’s your Auntie Rosie’s sister,” she then said.

The star was on Capital Radio (Credit: BBC)

Dec Donnelly family

Dec was in disbelief at the revelation. “No way,” exclaimed.

However, the surprises didn’t end there. Kaz then brought out a family photo album and showed Dec a snap of his father, Alphonsus, with her grandmother.

“This is your dad and my granny,” she said, showing Dec a snap of his dad and her gran working in a hayfield in Ireland.

Dec was left stunned by the photograph which he’d never seen before.

However, he was left holding back tears when he was shown a picture of his mum and dad sitting on top of an old car.

Dec was left emotional (Credit: ITV)

Dec Donnelly tearful on Capital Radio

“That’s my dad,” Dec gasped, looking at the pictures.

“Oh my God. That’s amazing…Wow, that’s incredible,” he said, patting his chest as he fought to keep his emotions in check.

“Aww thank you,” he said tearfully. “Oh my god.” Dec then shared a hug with the cousin he’d never known, Kaz.

“What a brilliant thing. Look at the family love,” Roman exclaimed.

Capital Radio uploaded the heartwarming clip to their Instagram page, and some viewers had to get the hankies out.

“Balling crying [crying emojis] This is so so lovely!!!!!” one fan commented. “Well that’s adorable, made me quite emotional watching that. You can see how genuinely touched he is,” another said.

“This was lovely listening! The breakfast show has been making me cry all week! I can’t take anymore!” a third wrote.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Dec Donnelly’s ‘gesture to Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong after being torn over divorce’

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday, March 9 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.