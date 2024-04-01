EastEnders’ Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital after being in ‘complete agony’: ‘I’ve seen things that I cannot unsee’

EastEnders legend Cheryl Fergison has shared how she was rushed to hospital and left in “complete agony.”

The telly fave shot to fame playing Heather Trott on the BBC soap from 2007 to 2012. Since her exit, Cheryl has been keeping her loyal fans updated on what she’s been up to.

But at the Easter weekend, Cheryl told fans she ended up getting rushed to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital and had to “sit in a chair” for 24 hours at the A&E department.

The TV star has recalled the scary incident (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday (March 31) she recalled her scary encounter and said: “I’ve just spent the last 24 hours in A&E.”

I’ve seen things in the last 24 hours that I cannot unsee

Clearly shaken she continued: “I’ve seen things in the last 24 hours that I cannot unsee. I’ve been in complete agony.”

The EastEnders star didn’t explain the reason why she was in hospital, but gushed over the NHS workers who helped her. Cheryl said: “I’ve been made a million times better by the angels that are all of the NHS staff.

“I wanna thank [the NHS] big time, when people say they don’t get paid enough – they don’t get paid enough!”

Cheryl Fergison ‘sat in chair for 24 hours’

Her trip to the hospital had her reflecting on the state of the NHS at the moment – dubbing it a “broken system.” Cheryl went on: “It’s gone to pot. It’s shot, but it’s still amazing and we still have it, just, by a thread.

“I want to say, firstly a huge thank you. I’m feeling a lot better. And when you sit for 24 hours, in a chair, in an A&E department being shipped off every six hours to go and get IV, antibiotic drips and come back again.”

Cheryl praised the NHS (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl on For Love Of Dogs

It comes after Cheryl claimed the late Paul O’Grady would have preferred her to host For The Love Of Dogs – instead of Alison Hammond.

Speaking about Alison landing the role, Heather Trott star Cheryl told her fans on a TikTok live – obtained by The Sun: “You know, I can turn my hand to most things. I’m not begging for a job.

“I’m just telling you I am perfect for a lot of jobs. But you guys are not putting me up for them, letting me go for them. And I don’t know why.”

Cheryl added: “I say good luck to Alison Hammond for For the Love of Dogs. But I’m telling you now, Paul O’Grady would’ve definitely given me his blessing to do that job. Because a) I have a dog, we’ve discussed our dogs quite a lot and I’ve always had dogs in my life. And erm yeah, dogs are the best. It’s that simple.”

