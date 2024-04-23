Bruno Tonioli gushes over ‘supportive’ Strictly co-stars after exit: ‘Spent 15 years of my life there’

Bruno Tonioli has gushed over his Strictly co-stars following his shock exit.

The legendary dancer was a firm favourite on the glitzy BBC One show since his debut back in 2004. And for nearly two decades, Bruno kept the nation entertained as he shared his critiques on the latest lot of dancing celebs.

However, in 2019, Bruno quit the show after 18 years, making way for Anton Du Beke on the panel. He has since landed a spot as a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

And it seems there’s no bad blood between him and his former Strictly co-stars.

The dancer was a judge on the show since it started (Credit: BBC)

Bruno Tonioli on Strictly

Bruno left Strictly fans gutted back in 2019 when he revealed he was quitting the show. He left to focus on the US version Dancing With The Stars, as the travelling back and forth was getting too much.

They have all been wonderful, Shirley, Craig, Anton, the producers

And in a new interview, Bruno has gushed over his former co-stars as he “spent 15 years” at the iconic BBC show.

“They have all been wonderful, Shirley, Craig, Anton, the producers, they’re still my friends, they are so supportive, as I am of them. So are Tess and Claudia,” he told The Sun.

He has gushed over his former co-stars (Credit: BBC)

Bruno is back on screens for the new series of BGT. And it seems his former co-stars we quick to wish him all the best on the rival show

They know I love them all and they know I love the show

“They all congratulated me and Len [Goodman] sent me a wonderful email just before he passed away, which is still very hard to talk about,” he shared. Bruno added: “They know I love them all and they know I love the show. I spent 15 years of my life there.”

Why Bruno quit Strictly

Bruno revealed the sad real reason for his Strictly Come Dancing exit, candidly admitting it’s a “miracle” he lasted 18 years on the show.

He confessed in an interview with the Daily Mail: “There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying: ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to.”

