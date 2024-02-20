Bradley Walsh announces one-night only show at the Palladium: ‘It’s finally happened’

Bradley Walsh took to Instagram to announce some exciting news yesterday (Monday, February 19).

The 63-year-old star of The Chase sent his fans wild with the latest announcement.

Bradley Walsh announces one night only show at the Palladium

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Bradley announced the launch of a new show that will take place at the London Palladium for one night only.

The new show is titled Bradley Walsh and Friends and will see Brad team up with Joe Pasquale, Brian Conley, and Shane Richie.

“It’s finally happened. I’m so proud to announce that after nearly 40 years of knowing each other, we are going to do a one-nighter at The Palladium. Saturday 30th of March,” Bradley captioned the post.

“We’ve got a 15-piece Big Band, songs, gags, Lord knows what’s going to happen,” he then continued.

“Get a ticket and witness one of THE GREATEST nights. The ministry of mayhem!!! Tickets on sale at LWTheatres.co.uk. See ya there everyone. More posts to let you know how the show is coming along [wide eyed emojis]. Lots of love Brad,” he then added.

Bradley had some exciting news to share

Fans go wild over Bradley Walsh Palladium announcement

Fans and followers took to the comment section to share their excitement over the news.

“Oh wow!” Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies wrote. “AMAZINGGGGG,” Angellica Bell commented.

“WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!!!” Dick and Dom said.

“OMG that’s Amazing,” another fan gushed. “Please please tell me this will be on tv,” another fan begged.

“Film it and put it on Saturday night terrestrial tv! Will be hilarious to watch,” a third said.

Brad's voice confused fans

Fans baffled by Brad’s voice on The Chase

The news comes just days after Brad’s voice on The Chase left fans confused.

Fans were convinced there was something wrong with it, and took to Twitter to complain.

“What’s happened to Bradley’s voice?? Or is there something wrong with my TV??” one fan tweeted at the time.

“What on earth is going on with Bradley Walsh’s voice? Sounds like a totally different bloke haha,” another said.

“Anyone else watching The Chase? Is it me or is Bradley’s voice completely different?” a third wrote.

