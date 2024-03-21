Bradley Walsh fans beg him to make London Palladium show ‘televised’

The Chase star Bradley Walsh recently took to Instagram to announce some exciting news about his upcoming Palladium show.

In February, the 63-year-old star sent his fans wild by announcing the launch of a new show that will take place at the London Palladium for one night only.

The new show is titled Bradley Walsh and Friends and will see Brad team up with Joe Pasquale, Brian Conley, and Shane Richie.

But fans have made a plea to the stars.

Bradley Walsh at the London Palladium

Announcing the news in February, Bradley said on Instagram: “It’s finally happened. I’m so proud to announce that after nearly 40 years of knowing each other, we are going to do a one-nighter at The Palladium. Saturday 30th of March.

“We’ve got a 15-piece Big Band, songs, gags, Lord knows what’s going to happen.

“Get a ticket and witness one of THE GREATEST nights. The ministry of mayhem!!!”

Bradley had some exciting news to share in February (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bradley Walsh Palladium announcement reaction

Fans and followers took to the comment section to share their excitement over the news.

“Oh wow!” Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies wrote. “AMAZINGGGGG,” Angellica Bell commented.

“WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!!!” Dick and Dom said.

“OMG that’s Amazing,” another fan gushed. “Please please tell me this will be on TV,” another fan begged.

“Film it and put it on Saturday night terrestrial TV! Will be hilarious to watch,” a third said.

Bradley will perform at the Palladium show on March 30 (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday (March 20), former Coronation Street star Bradley shared a video of behind the scenes with Brian, Shane and Joe as they marked just over a week until their show.

Bradley wrote: “10 days to go for the gang to be unleashed on the unsuspecting public of The London Palladium. We CANNOT wait to get there!!!! Sat March 30th… COME ON!!!!!!!!!!!”

Fans begged Brad to make the show televised as one said: “You either need a second date or, I hope it’s being broadcast because I’m so gutted I missed tickets.”

Another wrote: “Enjoy yourselves. Have a blast. And please get it filmed.”

Someone else added: “Make sure it’s filmed so everyone else can watch it too!!”

